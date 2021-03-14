Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) Short Interest Up 68.1% in February

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 92,800 shares, a growth of 68.1% from the February 11th total of 55,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 928.0 days.

Separately, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZLDSF opened at $102.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.73. Zalando has a one year low of $32.50 and a one year high of $120.00.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

