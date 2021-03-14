Zano Trading 0.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One Zano coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.91 or 0.00003210 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Zano has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. Zano has a total market cap of $20.16 million and approximately $131,107.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Zano

Zano (ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,581,419 coins and its circulating supply is 10,551,919 coins. The official website for Zano is zano.org . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

