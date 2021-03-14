Zap (ZAP) Achieves Market Cap of $86.73 Million

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Zap has a market cap of $86.73 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zap token can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000612 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zap has traded up 31.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00048582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00012441 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $385.95 or 0.00643418 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00070444 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00025081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00034749 BTC.

Zap Profile

Zap is a token. It was first traded on October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 tokens. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zap is www.zap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Buying and Selling Zap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

