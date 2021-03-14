ZClassic Price Down 6.6% Over Last 7 Days (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000452 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $2.47 million and $16,728.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.91 or 0.00244126 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.57 or 0.00056176 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.20 or 0.00089021 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,139,474 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

