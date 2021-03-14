ZClassic Trading Down 4.2% Over Last Week (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 14th. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and $14,861.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000442 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded down 4.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $145.72 or 0.00241965 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.21 or 0.00055148 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.13 or 0.00088223 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,139,474 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

