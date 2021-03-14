Zealium (NZL) Price Down 21.3% Over Last 7 Days

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Zealium has a total market cap of $19,290.71 and $36.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zealium token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Zealium has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00010034 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zealium Token Profile

Zealium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,010,901 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,010,901 tokens. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Buying and Selling Zealium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

