Zeepin One Day Trading Volume Tops $48,203.00 (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 14th. One Zeepin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeepin has a market cap of $346,807.38 and approximately $48,203.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zeepin has traded up 57.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $265.59 or 0.00444669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00061438 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00048846 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.81 or 0.00091767 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00066830 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.74 or 0.00505188 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Zeepin Coin Profile

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io

Buying and Selling Zeepin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

