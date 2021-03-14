Zel (ZEL) Reaches One Day Volume of $466,693.00

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Zel has a total market capitalization of $9.81 million and $466,693.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0796 or 0.00000132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zel has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.81 or 0.00245340 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.46 or 0.00092056 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.66 or 0.00055869 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 123,193,650 coins. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official website is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars.

