Zen Protocol (ZP) Price Reaches $0.0807 on Major Exchanges

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded up 13.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. In the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded 40.4% higher against the dollar. Zen Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.83 million and approximately $3,718.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zen Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0807 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sora (XOR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $512.84 or 0.00855680 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000261 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.29 or 0.00092252 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000950 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Zen Protocol Profile

ZP is a token. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 tokens. Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Buying and Selling Zen Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zen Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zen Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

