Zenfuse 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.61 Million (ZEFU)

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 14th. Over the last week, Zenfuse has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. Zenfuse has a total market capitalization of $9.47 million and $1.61 million worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zenfuse token can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000281 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00048359 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00012484 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.15 or 0.00637872 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00070144 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00025223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00035130 BTC.

Zenfuse Profile

Zenfuse (CRYPTO:ZEFU) is a token. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,331,005 tokens. Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zenfuse’s official website is zenfuse.io

Zenfuse Token Trading

