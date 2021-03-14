Zenswap Network Token (ZNT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $625.00

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded up 14.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 14th. Zenswap Network Token has a market cap of $33,951.16 and approximately $625.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zenswap Network Token has traded up 49.7% against the US dollar. One Zenswap Network Token token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00048395 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00011964 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.37 or 0.00637593 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00071707 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00025483 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00035842 BTC.

Zenswap Network Token Token Profile

Zenswap Network Token (CRYPTO:ZNT) is a token. Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 tokens. Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zenswap Network Token is www.zenswapnetwork.info

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenZen is is a semi closed decentralised distributed social network, a search engine and a storage of information, where information is being created, updated and consumed directly by the users of the system. The project aims to see content (text, audio, photo, video) is distributed between the participants of the network using a p2p (f2f) model with the technologies of a distributed storage IPFS using the ZNT token as a means of exchange, payments, voting and games. “

