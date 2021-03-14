ZEON 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $727,283.00 (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. In the last week, ZEON has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar. One ZEON token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZEON has a market capitalization of $18.05 million and approximately $727,283.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00048514 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00012347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $385.42 or 0.00642982 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00070419 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00025077 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00034940 BTC.

ZEON Token Profile

ZEON is a token. Its launch date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,239,906,267 tokens. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZEON is zeon.network

ZEON Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

