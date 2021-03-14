Zero Utility Token (ZUT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.62 Million

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded up 20.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Zero Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $2.62 million and approximately $534,469.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero Utility Token token can currently be bought for about $2,700.27 or 0.04518987 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Zero Utility Token has traded 184.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $266.72 or 0.00446365 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00061337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00050393 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.16 or 0.00092304 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00067218 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.61 or 0.00511447 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00011291 BTC.

Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 tokens. Zero Utility Token’s official website is www.zeroutility.io

