Zetacoin (ZET) Reaches One Day Volume of $5,630.00

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded up 24.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. In the last week, Zetacoin has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. One Zetacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Zetacoin has a market capitalization of $146,071.77 and $5,630.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,088.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $566.36 or 0.00942536 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.32 or 0.00336706 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00027792 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000799 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002538 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000366 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 173,639,950 coins. The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org . Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

