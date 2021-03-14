Zeusshield Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $8,127.00 (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 35.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 14th. Zeusshield has a total market capitalization of $579,483.66 and $8,127.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded up 36.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Zeusshield token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zeusshield alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00048489 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00012168 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.19 or 0.00640354 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00069100 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00024767 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00034970 BTC.

Zeusshield Token Profile

ZSC is a token. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io . Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zeusshield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeusshield and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.