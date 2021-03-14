ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $607,927.73

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded up 60% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 14th. Over the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded 128.5% higher against the dollar. ZeuxCoin has a market capitalization of $607,927.73 and $270.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZeuxCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00048668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00012449 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $387.32 or 0.00647146 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00070461 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00025262 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00034713 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Coin Profile

ZeuxCoin is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

ZeuxCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

