ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) Short Interest Down 48.1% in February

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 48.1% from the February 11th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 185,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZIVO opened at $0.14 on Friday. ZIVO Bioscience has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.14.

About ZIVO Bioscience

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc, a research and development company, engages in licensing and selling natural bioactive ingredients derived from its proprietary algae cultures to animal, human, and dietary supplement and medical food manufacturers. The company operates in the biotech and agtech sectors, with an intellectual property portfolio comprising proprietary algal and bacterial strains, biologically active molecules and complexes, production techniques, cultivation techniques, and patented or patent-pending inventions for applications in human and animal health.

