ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) Short Interest Down 48.1% in February

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 48.1% from the February 11th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 185,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ZIVO opened at $0.14 on Friday. ZIVO Bioscience has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.14.
About ZIVO Bioscience
