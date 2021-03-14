ZKSwap Market Cap Tops $476.31 Million (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. ZKSwap has a total market capitalization of $476.31 million and $79.48 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZKSwap token can now be bought for approximately $2.41 or 0.00004006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ZKSwap has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $267.49 or 0.00444127 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00061411 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00049311 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.06 or 0.00093082 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00067194 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $303.51 or 0.00503932 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000467 BTC.

ZKSwap Token Profile

ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 tokens.

ZKSwap Token Trading

