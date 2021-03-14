ZPER (ZPR) Price Down 37% Over Last Week

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded down 31.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. In the last week, ZPER has traded down 37% against the dollar. One ZPER coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZPER has a market cap of $807,991.30 and approximately $868.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000275 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00060998 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001842 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000669 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZPER Coin Profile

ZPR is a coin. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,257,920,702 coins. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

ZPER Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

