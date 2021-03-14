ZPER (ZPR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $869.00

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 14th. One ZPER coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZPER has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. ZPER has a market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $869.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000283 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00063339 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001792 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000697 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZPER Coin Profile

ZPER is a coin. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,257,920,702 coins. The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io . ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

ZPER Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZPER should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

