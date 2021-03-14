ZumCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $75.00 (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 56% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One ZumCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZumCoin has a total market capitalization of $682,116.12 and $75.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZumCoin has traded 68.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 43.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000139 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZumCoin (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

