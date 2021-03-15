-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) This Quarter

Analysts expect HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) to post ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for HealthStream’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.01. HealthStream posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 107.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HealthStream.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $61.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HSTM. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HealthStream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $94,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,247. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 3.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 10.7% in the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HSTM opened at $24.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.52. HealthStream has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $26.63. The stock has a market cap of $759.95 million, a PE ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.33.

HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, competency assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

