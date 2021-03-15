$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) will announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Harmonic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. Harmonic reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 130%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Harmonic.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Harmonic from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Harmonic to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harmonic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.53.

In other news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 15,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $117,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 164,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,322.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ian Graham sold 7,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $60,008.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,647.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 288,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,898 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Harmonic during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Harmonic during the third quarter worth $79,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Harmonic during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $8.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $843.08 million, a PE ratio of -21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. Harmonic has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $8.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.85.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

