$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for TransAlta’s earnings. TransAlta reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 266.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransAlta will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TransAlta.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.62). TransAlta had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TAC. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TransAlta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. CIBC raised shares of TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of TransAlta from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of TransAlta from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in TransAlta by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in TransAlta by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 279,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in TransAlta by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 73,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TAC traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $9.01. The stock had a trading volume of 277,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,113. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.32. TransAlta has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $9.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -155.56%.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransAlta (TAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.