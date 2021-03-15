$0.05 EPS Expected for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) will report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cenovus Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is ($0.05). Cenovus Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.72) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 106.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cenovus Energy.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 14.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVE shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cenovus Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.52.

NYSE CVE traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $8.47. 6,650,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,373,845. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 3.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 851.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,580,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,715,000 after buying an additional 4,099,432 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 1,524.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,972,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727,707 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 378.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,202,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323,585 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 1,132.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,433,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,959,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950,797 shares during the last quarter. 72.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

