$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) will report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings. Sirius XM reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.27. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 137.30% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on SIRI. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Sirius XM by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Sirius XM by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Sirius XM in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 15.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SIRI traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $6.25. 19,535,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,969,416. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.00. The firm has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. Sirius XM has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $8.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

