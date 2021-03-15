$0.11 EPS Expected for PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) to report $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PetIQ’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.00. PetIQ reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $2.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PetIQ.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $164.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.48 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 10.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.40.

In other news, Director Ronald Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $171,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark L. First sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $52,785,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,533,000 shares of company stock valued at $53,933,050. Corporate insiders own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PETQ. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,010,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PetIQ by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,213,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,645,000 after buying an additional 559,606 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of PetIQ by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,290,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,596,000 after buying an additional 330,042 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PetIQ by 12.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,002,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,910,000 after buying an additional 223,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PetIQ by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,892,000 after buying an additional 190,045 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PETQ opened at $36.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.93 and a 200-day moving average of $32.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.62. PetIQ has a fifty-two week low of $15.83 and a fifty-two week high of $39.29.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. The company offers prescription pet medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars.

