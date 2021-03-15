$0.14 EPS Expected for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) to announce $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Twitter’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.18. Twitter reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twitter will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.09. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Twitter.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cleveland Research upgraded Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on Twitter from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Twitter from $61.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on Twitter from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Twitter from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

TWTR opened at $68.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $54.35 billion, a PE ratio of -49.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Twitter has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.64.

In other Twitter news, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $100,085.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 6,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $327,988.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,695 shares of company stock worth $4,622,695 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter worth about $428,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter worth about $1,819,000. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

