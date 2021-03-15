$0.15 EPS Expected for Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) to report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Capstead Mortgage’s earnings. Capstead Mortgage posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Capstead Mortgage will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Capstead Mortgage.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Capstead Mortgage had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 52.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capstead Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

NYSE CMO traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 726,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,805. Capstead Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $6.48. The company has a market cap of $615.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.68, a current ratio of 22.97 and a quick ratio of 22.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%. Capstead Mortgage’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Capstead Mortgage during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Capstead Mortgage in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 15,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 20,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capstead Mortgage

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

