$0.23 EPS Expected for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) to post $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.36. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 19.76%.

RBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.36.

Shares of RBA stock opened at $57.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $78.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 66.17%.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider James J. Jeter sold 7,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total value of $427,263.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,431.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 6,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $353,472.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,268. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,423 shares of company stock worth $1,488,091 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 382.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Featured Story: G-20

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.