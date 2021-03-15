$0.29 EPS Expected for Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Investors Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.30. Investors Bancorp posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Investors Bancorp.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Investors Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.10.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Investors Bancorp by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,294 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,617,245 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $207,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,420 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 211,240 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 37,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in Investors Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Investors Bancorp stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.88. 2,427,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,769,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Investors Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.10. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

