$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.47. Capital Product Partners posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Capital Product Partners.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.11). Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 6.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 2.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 9,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

CPLP stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.65. 185,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,962. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.30 million, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.13. Capital Product Partners has a 12 month low of $5.18 and a 12 month high of $10.94.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.

