$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) will report $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.51. Regions Financial posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 206.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Regions Financial.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RF shares. Wedbush downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Compass Point upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,135,853.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,863.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,415.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 368,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,937,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 348,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 42,552 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 96,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RF opened at $21.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.55 and a 200 day moving average of $15.51. Regions Financial has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $22.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

