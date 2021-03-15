$0.55 EPS Expected for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. Corporate Office Properties Trust posted earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 9.67%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 1,500 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $40,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,599 shares of company stock valued at $40,859. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 5,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

OFC stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.56. 29,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,898. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $28.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.19%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

