$0.59 EPS Expected for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Manulife Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.53. Manulife Financial posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manulife Financial will report full year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Manulife Financial.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS.

MFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Alliance Securities reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. CIBC downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

NYSE:MFC traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.55. 2,200,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,647,891. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $21.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.2205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFC. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 10.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 23,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 476,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,480,000 after acquiring an additional 8,636 shares during the period. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,483,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,928,000 after acquiring an additional 549,570 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 30.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,550,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,482,000 after acquiring an additional 598,429 shares during the period. 47.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

Featured Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manulife Financial (MFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.