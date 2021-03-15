0xcert (ZXC) Price Reaches $0.0038 on Top Exchanges

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 15th. One 0xcert token can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 0xcert has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. 0xcert has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $82,796.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00048770 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00012389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $377.42 or 0.00667696 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00072141 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00026196 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00035668 BTC.

0xcert Profile

0xcert (CRYPTO:ZXC) is a token. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,746,334 tokens. The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert . 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling 0xcert

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

