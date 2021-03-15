$1.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) will post $1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.12. Rent-A-Center posted earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 65.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full-year earnings of $5.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.14 to $5.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Rent-A-Center.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 35.08% and a net margin of 6.95%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RCII. Stephens boosted their price target on Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Loop Capital raised Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Rent-A-Center currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

RCII opened at $63.92 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.68. Rent-A-Center has a one year low of $11.69 and a one year high of $64.16.

In other news, EVP Anthony J. Blasquez sold 19,972 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $1,079,886.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,450 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total value of $252,893.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,369. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 214.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

