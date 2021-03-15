$1.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) to post $1.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Greif’s earnings. Greif posted sales of $1.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Greif will report full year sales of $4.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $4.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $5.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Greif.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Greif had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Greif from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Greif currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.40.

In other news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.74 per share, with a total value of $238,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 116,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,556,649.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.08 per share, with a total value of $260,092.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 69,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,973.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 25,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,266,545 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 60.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 20,881 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Greif by 8.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Greif by 10.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,519 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Greif by 5.5% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Greif by 11.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. 45.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GEF stock opened at $59.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Greif has a 52-week low of $24.13 and a 52-week high of $59.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.66%.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

