$1.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.42 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.47. Paycom Software reported earnings of $1.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full year earnings of $4.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Paycom Software.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $220.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.57 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PAYC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on Paycom Software from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $413.22.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total value of $3,251,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paycom Software stock traded up $9.54 on Monday, reaching $393.84. 337,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,190. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $394.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $379.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $163.42 and a 1-year high of $471.08.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paycom Software (PAYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.