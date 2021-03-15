$1.68 Billion in Sales Expected for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) will post $1.68 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Blackstone Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.60 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.88 billion. The Blackstone Group posted sales of $1.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will report full-year sales of $7.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.94 billion to $8.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.99 billion to $9.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Blackstone Group.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.79.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 42,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc acquired 997,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 93,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,070,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth about $865,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 888,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,552,000 after buying an additional 11,450 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth about $3,063,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth about $11,606,000. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $74.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $51.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.94 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Blackstone Group has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $75.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.87 and its 200-day moving average is $60.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.7175 dividend. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.23%.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

