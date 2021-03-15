$1.83 Billion in Sales Expected for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) to report $1.83 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Masco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.76 billion and the highest is $1.88 billion. Masco posted sales of $1.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masco will report full year sales of $7.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.71 billion to $7.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.96 billion to $8.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

MAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.55.

MAS stock opened at $56.84 on Monday. Masco has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $60.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 7,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $428,039.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 222,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,319.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,588,550.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,138,605.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,777 in the last three months. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter worth about $141,913,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter worth about $115,923,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 1,985.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,171,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,560,000 after buying an additional 1,114,910 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Masco by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,525,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,608,000 after buying an additional 969,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Masco by 29.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,849,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,229,000 after buying an additional 877,006 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

