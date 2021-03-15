$103.01 Million in Sales Expected for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) will announce sales of $103.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Rambus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $103.00 million to $103.03 million. Rambus posted sales of $111.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rambus will report full-year sales of $438.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $435.20 million to $439.96 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $480.83 million, with estimates ranging from $480.08 million to $482.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rambus.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Rambus had a negative net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS.

RMBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Rambus from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Rambus from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Rambus from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

In related news, insider Keith A. Jones sold 10,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $207,075.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,173. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 36,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $703,318.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,613,659.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,403 shares of company stock worth $1,151,023. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,507,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 130,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 63,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 9,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rambus stock opened at $19.85 on Monday. Rambus has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $22.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.98 and a quick ratio of 7.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.86.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. It offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and industry-standard interface solutions, such as 28G, 32G, 56G, and 112G SerDes, as well as PCIe 5.0.

