$103.40 Million in Sales Expected for LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) will announce sales of $103.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for LivePerson’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $103.65 million and the lowest is $103.02 million. LivePerson reported sales of $78.09 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full-year sales of $461.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $459.10 million to $463.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $562.22 million, with estimates ranging from $533.60 million to $577.76 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LivePerson.

LPSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on LivePerson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on LivePerson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded LivePerson from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on LivePerson from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. LivePerson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.31.

Shares of LPSN stock opened at $55.06 on Monday. LivePerson has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $72.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.60 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

In other news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 2,144 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $118,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 2,735 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $184,612.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,285 shares of company stock worth $7,496,240 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,990,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,082,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in LivePerson by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,332,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,906,000 after acquiring an additional 547,892 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in LivePerson by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,307,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,381,000 after acquiring an additional 529,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in LivePerson by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,720,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,089,000 after acquiring an additional 455,845 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

