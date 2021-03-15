10X Capital Venture Acquisition (NASDAQ:VCVC) Stock Price Up 5.2%

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:VCVC)’s stock price was up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.54 and last traded at $11.83. Approximately 1,909,711 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,109,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.24.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCVC)

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying technology and tech-enabled businesses in the United States; and consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, and financial services industries internationally, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms.

