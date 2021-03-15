10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at William Blair

Analysts at William Blair started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TXG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.70.

Shares of TXG stock opened at $160.02 on Monday. 10x Genomics has a 52-week low of $48.78 and a 52-week high of $201.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of -118.53 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.89.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($3.59). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 10x Genomics news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $1,048,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 487,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,138,533.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $4,722,637.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,054,149.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,563,363. 13.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,163,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,510 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 18.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,706,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,146 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,071,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,389 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,568,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 212.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,856,000 after acquiring an additional 681,250 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

