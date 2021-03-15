$118.35 Million in Sales Expected for NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) will report $118.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for NMI’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $123.90 million and the lowest is $112.79 million. NMI reported sales of $107.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NMI will report full year sales of $510.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $466.42 million to $553.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $619.26 million, with estimates ranging from $526.72 million to $711.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NMI.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. NMI had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 40.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on NMI from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BTIG Research upped their price target on NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. NMI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.55.

In other NMI news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 17,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $431,277.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 605,598 shares in the company, valued at $14,558,575.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 10,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $260,818.24. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,518,952. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NMI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NMI by 17.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NMI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NMI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NMI during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMIH opened at $24.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.72. NMI has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $25.62.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

