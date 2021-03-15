$121.02 Million in Sales Expected for GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) will report sales of $121.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for GP Strategies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $120.04 million to $122.00 million. GP Strategies posted sales of $128.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that GP Strategies will report full year sales of $506.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $501.29 million to $512.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $529.25 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GP Strategies.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. GP Strategies had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 4.15%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GPX shares. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of GP Strategies from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of GP Strategies from $15.00 to $17.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of GP Strategies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GP Strategies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

GP Strategies stock opened at $16.85 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.47. GP Strategies has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $17.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of GP Strategies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,290,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,301,000 after purchasing an additional 35,356 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of GP Strategies by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 928,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,006,000 after purchasing an additional 48,925 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of GP Strategies by 454.5% in the third quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 403,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 330,828 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GP Strategies by 7.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of GP Strategies by 60.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 76,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 28,808 shares in the last quarter. 66.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Workforce Excellence and Business Transformation Services. The Workforce Excellence segment offers managed learning services, including strategic learning and development consulting; digital learning content design and development solutions; and a suite of learning operations services, such as managed facilitation and delivery, managed training administration and logistics, help desk support, and event and vendor management.

