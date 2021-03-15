$124.20 Million in Sales Expected for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) to report sales of $124.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $122.90 million and the highest is $125.50 million. First Financial Bankshares posted sales of $111.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full-year sales of $491.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $473.40 million to $509.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $487.80 million, with estimates ranging from $461.70 million to $513.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.10% and a return on equity of 12.42%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FFIN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 5,709.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $50.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 0.96. First Financial Bankshares has a 1-year low of $21.93 and a 1-year high of $51.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 42.98%.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

