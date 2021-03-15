12Ships Market Capitalization Reaches $152.98 Million (TSHP)

12Ships (CURRENCY:TSHP) traded 100.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One 12Ships coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0309 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 12Ships has a market capitalization of $152.98 million and $283.29 million worth of 12Ships was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 12Ships has traded 169.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00049444 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00012042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $358.83 or 0.00662198 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00071093 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00026206 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

12Ships Coin Profile

TSHP is a coin. Its launch date was August 21st, 2019. 12Ships’ total supply is 4,981,037,176 coins and its circulating supply is 4,953,034,116 coins. The official website for 12Ships is www.12ships.com

According to CryptoCompare, “12Ships vision is that it will expand uses of 12SHIPS tokens by implementing a blockchain platform based on TwelveShips Mining Infrastructure and by developing a service that is beneficial and reliable for games and e-commerce, and ultimately, will create a globally trusted platform based on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling 12Ships

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 12Ships directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 12Ships should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 12Ships using one of the exchanges listed above.

