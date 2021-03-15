$144.41 Million in Sales Expected for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) to post $144.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $143.80 million to $145.30 million. Cogent Communications reported sales of $140.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full year sales of $585.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $580.99 million to $589.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $616.82 million, with estimates ranging from $608.00 million to $626.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cogent Communications.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.32). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $143.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Cogent Communications’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Cogent Communications from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.25.

Cogent Communications stock opened at $64.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 149.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10. Cogent Communications has a fifty-two week low of $53.20 and a fifty-two week high of $92.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.755 dividend. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 397.37%.

In other news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $116,025.60. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 42,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,575,647.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 850 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $53,286.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,841.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,020 shares of company stock valued at $300,955. Corporate insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 1.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cogent Communications (CCOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.